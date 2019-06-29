Summer's heat and humidity are on full blast in the Twin Cities this weekend, with forecast highs Saturday in the 90s and dew points in the 70s — and an especially warm and muggy night expected Saturday night.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Twin Cities metro area, effective at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the heat index — the "feels like" reading that combines heat and humidity — expected to reach 100 degrees. Overnight low temperatures Saturday night are expected to remain in the mid-70s.

Much of Minnesota south and west of the Twin Cities will be under a heat advisory this afternoon.

Among the Weather Service's recommendations:

• Wear light, loosefitting clothing and drink plenty of water.

• Be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

After visiting with her mom after the show, co-show director Alexa Ernst carried her ski back to the staging area.

• If you have to work outside, take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

• Check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

More heat and humidity are expected Sunday in the metro area, with highs in the low 90s and dew points in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are expected to arrive Sunday evening to break the heat, with highs in the 80s expected the rest of the week.

STAFF REPORT