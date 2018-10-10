A cookie book has arrived

Readers have asked for a print edition of the Taste recipes from the annual Holiday Cookie Contest — and now we have it! The result is "The Great Minnesota Cookie Book," by Lee Svitak Dean and Rick Nelson (University of Minnesota Press, $24.95) with 80 recipes and even more color photos. From Taffy Treats (2003 winner) to Cranberry Cornmeal Shortbread Cookies (2017 winner), they are all in one place, ready for you to bake at home. Three upcoming events will launch the new book. On Saturday, the authors will be part of the Twin Cities Book Festival at the State Fairgrounds (in the Progress Center, at Randall and Cosgrove St.) from 11 a.m. to noon at the U of M Press booth; free. On Oct. 18, the Plymouth Library (15700 36th Av. N., Plymouth) will host a free talk and book-signing. On Oct. 24, Cooks of Crocus Hill (877 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-228-1333, cooksofcrocushill.com) will offer three cookie demos from past cookie winners and a chat with the authors. Cost is $65 and includes the book, cookies and an appetizer. Register at cooksofcrocushill.com or call 651-228-1333.

Cookie deadline ahead

The 16th annual Holiday Cookie Contest is just around the corner, so get your recipes entered soon to meet the Oct. 19 noon deadline. Original recipes always grab our attention but we're also interested in recipes you've made your own that originated via cookbooks, magazines and other sources.

Be sure to include the story behind the recipe because we love those as much as we love delicious cookies.

Send entries (along with the story) and your name, address, e-mail address and daytime phone number to taste@startribune.com (and write "Taste Holiday Cookie Contest" in the memo line). Or send them by mail to Taste Holiday Cookie Contest, Star Tribune, 650 3rd Av. S., Suite 1300, Minneapolis, MN 55488. The winning baker receives a $200 gift card to a local cooking store. We will publish the winning recipe and four finalists on Nov. 29 in Taste. The five cookies will be highlighted on that same day in the Star Tribune atrium in downtown Minneapolis (more details to follow). You can't win unless you enter!

Meier

A Scandinavian dinner

As part of its new Nordic Table Chef Series, the American Swedish Institute (2600 Park Av. S., Mpls., asimn.org), with head chef of its Fika restaurant, Blake Meier, and his team, are launching a series of dinners, the first on Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. as a five-course dinner with drink pairings. The meals will be focused on seasonal tastes that are inspired by the Nordic region. Cost is $125. For more information, call 612-871-4907 or register online at asimn.org/calendar.

Women who cook

Over half the graduates of American culinary schools are women, yet less than 7 percent of the country's restaurant ownership is female. This statistic is explored in the documentary "A Fine Line." Director Joanna James focuses on the story of her mother, restaurateur Valerie James, owner of Val's Restaurant & Lounge in central Massachusetts, while also weaving in the input of a long list of prominent industry players, including Dominique Crenn, Carrie Nahabedian, Cat Cora, Barbara Lynch, Lidia Bastianich and April Bloomfield. The 2017 film will be screened at the 11th annual Flyway Film Festival on Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. at the WideSpot Performing Arts Center, N2030 Spring St., Stockholm, Wis. Chef Shack co-owners Lisa Carlson and Carrie Summer will introduce the film and lead a post-screening discussion. Tickets at flywayfilmfestival.org.

LEE SVITAK DEAN and RICK NELSON