(9 a.m. Tuesday)
The race is on:
1. Baykitskiy Rayon, Siberia -37
2. International Falls -25
3. Antarctica -12
4. Minneapolis -9
5. Nome, Alaska 0
From Local
East Metro
Salmonella from raw pet food prompts recall after person sickened in Minnesota
Federal health officials discourage feeding pets a raw pet food diet.
Local
The Great Freeze Off is on: Can we catch Siberia?
(9 a.m. Tuesday) The race is on: 1. Baykitskiy Rayon, Siberia -37 2. International Falls -25 3. Antarctica -12 4. Minneapolis -9 5. Nome, Alaska …
Local
Numb's the word: State locks down, buttons up as blast hits
Deep-freeze forecast calls for temperatures of 30 below — for first time since 1996. Many schools are closing for the next two days.
Local
Harley-Davidson 4Q revenue weak, motorcycle shipments down
Harley-Davidson's fourth-quarter profit dropped from a year earlier, stung by a large restructuring expense. While its adjusted results met Wall Street's view, revenue was pressured by lower sales in the motorcycle segment and a decline in shipments.
National
Wisconsin Supreme Court says bank not liable in embezzlement
A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court says Park Bank isn't liable in a Koss Corp. executive's scheme to embezzle $34 million from the Milwaukee-based headphones manufacturer.
