Two veteran country-rock acts synonymous with good-time summer vibes, the Eagles and Jimmy Buffett, will team up next summer at Target Field in Minneapolis. Tickets for the June 30 concert go on sale Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster priced $95-$495.

The Eagles have been gradually working their way back from the death of co-founder Glenn Frey last year. His 24-year-old son Deacon Frey will sing some of Dad’s songs on the tour, which include “Take It Easy,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and “Already Gone.” Nashville music maestro Vince Gill has also been recruited to add twang and harmony to the Eagles’ lineup.

Under Don Henley's leadership, the newly remade Eagles are planning a string of stadium dates across the country next spring and summer with alternating opening acts that also include James Taylor and Chris Stapleton. They will also play some “evening with” dates without any openers in arenas starting with the United Center in Chicago on March 14.

Mr. Margaritaville Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band will be the first act on the stadium tour, which begins April 14 in Orlando.

The Eagles haven't played an outdoor venue in the Twin Cities since a 1978 show at the original home of the Twins, Met Stadium in Bloomington, where the 65,000 fans endured a deluge of rain during the Steve Miller Band's opening set. Let's hope for better weather this time. But consider the alternative.