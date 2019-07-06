KEEP THAT CARD

Charlie Danielson: The Osceola, Wis., native shot a 31 on the front nine, including a hole-out for eagle from the fairway. His bogey-free 66 offset a 73 on Thursday and allowed him to make the cut on the number.

TOSS THAT CARD

Ryan Moore: The 2016 U.S. Ryder Cupper derailed in a hurry on the back nine. After a birdie on No. 12 Moore bogeyed No. 14, made triple on the next hole and finished it off with a double on the last. He shot 75 and missed the cut.

ON THE COURSE WITH …

Jason Day: The former PGA champion made a triple-bogey 7 at the shortish 10th hole after his approach shot hit a sprinkler head and bounded into the thick stuff near a greenside water hazard. He whiffed on the shot, took a penalty stroke and a drop. “Did it hit the sprinkler?” asked Day, who birdied his final three holes and needed some help to make the cut. “I didn’t know that, but it was a terrible shot anyways.”

3M OPEN MOMENT

Bud Cauley missed a hole-in-one by 3 feet on the par-3 17th that left him at 2 under par and needing something big on 18 to make the cut. So he went for the green in two and conducted an emphatic fist pump after canning a 15-footer for eagle and a scoring a date with the weekend. The same couldn’t be said for playing partner Chad Collins. He lost an entire sleeve of balls on the hole: He found the water off the tee, dunked another after a penalty drop and angrily spiked a third into the drink after tapping in for triple bogey.

CHIP SHOTS

• 2011 PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley drained a 60-foot putt on No. 11.

• PGA Tour rookie Sam Burns birdied his first three holes and shot a 5-under 66.

• New Kids on the Links: Collin Morikawa (T11), Justin Suh (T23), Viktor Hovland (T23) and Matthew Wolff (T35), all playing on sponsors exemptions, all easily made the cut.

• Just like home? Six Canadians made the cut, led by Adam Hadwin in second place after a 66.

• Kevin Na and Nicholas Lindheim withdrew from the tournament.

KEY HOLE

Par-5, 572-yard No. 6: It yielded seven eagles — the most of the day — and played a total of 87 under par by the 156 players in the field.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“That’s how rumors get started.”

— Phil Mickelson, who despite missing the cut at 5 over spent ample time after his round signing autographs and smiling for selfies with fans. But he politely declined to hold a young woman’s baby.

TWEET OF THE DAY

“All is right with the world. Tom Lehman makes the cut in Blaine.”

— @SteveHallstrom

DAY 3

Because 85 players made the cut, players will go off in threesomes beginning at 9:25 a.m. and there will be a secondary cut following play. Leaders are off at 11:45 and Golf Channel has coverage at noon followed by Ch. 4 at 2 p.m.