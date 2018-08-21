Daniel Carlson

Age: 23

Size: 6-5, 215 pounds

Hometown: Colorado Springs

College: Auburn

Drafted: 2018, fifth round (167th overall). Highest drafted kicker in Vikings history and first kicker taken in this year’s draft.

Résumé: SEC’s all-time scoring leader (480 points). … First-team All-SEC twice and SEC Special Teams Player of the Year twice. … Never missed a PAT in college.