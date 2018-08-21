Daniel Carlson
Age: 23
Size: 6-5, 215 pounds
Hometown: Colorado Springs
College: Auburn
Drafted: 2018, fifth round (167th overall). Highest drafted kicker in Vikings history and first kicker taken in this year’s draft.
Résumé: SEC’s all-time scoring leader (480 points). … First-team All-SEC twice and SEC Special Teams Player of the Year twice. … Never missed a PAT in college.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Annexstad as starting QB? Gophers teammates are believers
"The biggest thing for me is that when you talk about Zack Annexstad, he's a guy who completely blows away people's expectations," linebacker Carter Coughlin said.
Gophers
Gophers name freshman walk-on Annexstad as starting quarterback
The Norseland, Minn., native beat out redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan for the job. Coach P.J. Fleck expects both to play this season, however, as both have zero NCAA experience.
Vikings
Scoggins: NFL officials face no-win task enforcing new tackle rules
It's going to be a painfully long season if the NFL and its officials insist on flagging what look like textbook tackles.
Lynx
Lynx-L.A. Sparks playoff preview
This is a first-round, single-elimination game, with the winner advancing to another single-elimination game at Connecticut or Washington.
Lynx
Lynx bracing for one-and-done battle with Sparks
The Lynx, no strangers to playoffs or the Sparks, dive into one-and-done scenario.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.