It’s a black so dark, some may say it’s blacker than their ex’s heart. Engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology unveiled the “blackest black” — which is “10 times blacker than anything that has previously been reported.” The material is made of “microscopic filaments of carbon … that the team grew on a surface of chlorine-etched aluminum foil. The foil captures at least 99.995% of any incoming light, making it the blackest material on record,” MIT said. The material could be used in cameras or telescopes to eliminate unwanted glares, said astrophysicist and Nobel laureate John Mather, who was not involved in the experiment.

Event Horizon team to share $3M prize

What do you get when you divide $3 million by 347? Villanova senior Jadyn Anczarski, assistant professor Joey Neilsen and 345 other members of the Event Horizon Telescope Collboration will get a share of the Breakthrough Prize in fundamental physics for helping capture the first image of a black hole. Other winners include Virginia Man-Yee Lee, a neuroscientist who studies Alzheimer’s. Lee wins $3 million all by herself, whereas Anczarski and Neilsen, like all the other Event Horizon members, will receive 1/347th share of the prize — about $8,645. Neither had any idea the team was up for the prize.