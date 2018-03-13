“The Crown” star Claire Foy was paid less than her male co-star Matt Smith even though she played the Queen of England, producers Suzanne Mackie and Andy Harries said at the INTV Conference in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Producers said that Smith was paid more because of his fame from “Doctor Who,” and that they won’t make the same mistake in the upcoming seasons.

“Going forward, no one gets paid more than the queen,” Mackie said Tuesday during the INTV Conference panel discussion, according to Variety.

Foy, however, won’t get the benefit of a pay raise. Because of the show’s structure, which follows Queen Elizabeth II’s rule from its beginning through the mid-1960s, it’s time for a new set of actors to portray the royal couple.

For Seasons 3 and 4, Olivia Colman will play Queen Elizabeth. It’s still unknown who will play the older Prince Philip, but Helena Bonham-Carter has been tapped to play Elizabeth’s younger sister Princess Margaret, who was played by Vanessa Kirby it the first two seasons.

Foy won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Emmy for her performance in Season 1, and another Golden Globe nomination for Season 2.

Netflix declined TheWrap’s request for comment.