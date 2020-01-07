The corn lay as smooth as a yellow brick road between the railroad tracks in the picture that went viral on social media, but, skeptics asked, was the picture real?

Why were no animals eating the corn? Why was the spill so clean, with what looked at first glance like not a single kernel falling outside the tracks? Photographs were enhanced and investigated, wildlife expertise proffered, deer-hunting jokes made.

The photo, it turns out, is real.

The spill happened in Crystal on the Canadian Pacific rail line roughly between the Bottineau Boulevard bridge and the cul-de-sac of Scott Avenue North, much of it on a tree-lined stretch of the railroad right of way with homes on either side.

The corn stretched for about 2,000 feet, and assuming it was about 1.5 inches deep the whole way, was in the ballpark of 900 bushels, or $3,436 worth of corn on Tuesday’s prices at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Gary Bates, who lives in a home next to the tracks, said there would be birds eating the corn in warmer weather, he figures.

“There are deer and raccoon in the area, but they’re hunkered down is my guess,” Bates said. “They didn’t get the e-mail.”

Bates said he’s seen a little grain spilled on the rail line before, but nothing like this.

“I’ve never seen the track completely covered in corn,” he said.

He had just taken pictures of the corn on a morning walk, and was walking back to his home. He said he didn’t plan to post his photos to social media, in part because he’s not a fan of Facebook.

“I’ll just send them to my kids,” he said.

Officials from Canadian Pacific Railway could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ryan Hentges was grabbing supplies from a heating and cooling truck in a driveway 100 feet from the tracks. He’d seen the photo on Facebook and his face broke into a smile when he learned the spilled corn was only a few steps from where he stood.

“It’s right there?” he said. “I can’t believe they didn’t suck it up already.”

In fact, railroad workers were starting to clean up the corn as he spoke, moving slowly under the Bottineau bridge, their vacuum screaming in the cold air. The spill did nothing to stop rail traffic, however. Two trains rumbled over the corn before the workers started the cleanup.

Hentges said he figured the photo was real when he first saw it, but “it’s hard to believe anything you see on social media.”