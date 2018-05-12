Today, LeBron James will lead, carry and perhaps defibrillate the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals, trying to advance to the NBA Finals for the ninth time in 15 seasons.

A week from today, Maya Moore will begin the WNBA season with the Lynx, trying to win a fifth league title in her eighth season.

They are two of the greatest players, and winners, in basketball history.

Is each the best in the history of his/her league?

I don’t know. And neither do you.

Comparing players from different eras may be entertaining, but it is always futile. Is James better than Michael Jordan? Is there a way to compare Moore with Sheryl Swoopes, or a great male player?

Of this I am certain: Jordan became the most compelling athlete in a mainstream sport in the cable television era in part because of his greatness, and in part because of the way his career was displayed.

James is underappreciated because the NBA today saturates the airwaves with its games, meaning that no individual broadcast feels special. Moore is underappreciated by the casual fan because the WNBA doesn’t televise enough of its games, or reach a wide enough audience.

When Charles Barkley was a player, you could watch Jordan and the Chicago Bulls on WGN anywhere in the country. You could not access other teams similarly. Jordan became can’t-miss television when most NBA teams were stuck with can’t-get-it-outside-the-local-market broadcasts.

In the era of Barkley the broadcaster, you can access every game played by any team.

Jordan was an even better scorer than James, at least statistically. James features a better all-around game, at least statistically. Jordan was an excellent defender. James can guard any position. Jordan was a spectacular leaper. James might be the greatest athlete we’ve ever seen.

Jordan won six rings. James is trying to win his fourth. By any other measure, James is at least Jordan’s equal. I think.

Moore is one of the greatest winners in sports history. She has won three high school state titles, two national titles at Connecticut, four titles with the Lynx, two Olympic gold medals, six overseas championships and two FIBA Women’s World Cup gold medals.

Résumés aside, James and Moore are rare because of their personalities. Neither has ever been accused of having psychopathic tendencies. In a sport in which “assassin’’ is considered a compliment, this is unusual.

Think about the greatest players in history. Jordan “retired’’ from basketball to “play baseball’’ in his prime. I’m sure this had nothing to do with his gambling fetish. Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and Wilt Chamberlain became infamous for different reasons.

As the greatest player of the social media age, James has behaved admirably under incredible scrutiny, and he has championed social causes, something Jordan rarely was willing to do.

Moore has become one of the great international ambassadors of the women’s game, a role model’s role model. Like James, she is unafraid of speaking on social issues.

On the court, both are physically gifted enough to create their own shots, yet both play unselfishly.

“LeBron is an absolute freak of nature, physically,’’ Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “It’s unbelievable, the size, strength and mobility. I’ve never seen anything like it in my lifetime.

“Combine that with an intelligence for the game, and he’s special. I’ve never been around him in a locker room, but from what I’ve been told he does an unbelievable job of rallying his troops and getting his guys behind him.

“If he ends up in the Finals again, you can’t say there was ever anybody better in pulling his team to those heights. There’s nobody better. Love him or hate him — and he’s a hard individual to hate — he does everything right.’’

If history is any indication, James will elevate another flawed team to the Finals, and Moore will play for another championship, and this sentence might hold true for years to come.