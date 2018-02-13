Our favorite photos

Super Bowl LII visitors got a numbing but sparkling faceful of Minnesota weather, which will no doubt go down in NFL history. They also got a blast of Minnesota talent at the halftime show, with pop star Justin Timberlake bringing along metro high school dancers and the University of Minnesota Marching Band, plus a duet with a giant projection of Prince on a stage bathed in purple. Throughout the week, fans joined locals on Nicollet Mall, at the Armory, at the Mall of America, in St. Paul, on a zipline across the Mississippi and at other Twin Cities hot spots to party, hear music, buy souvenirs, meet famous people, find good food, play in the snow, dance, talk sports and generally carouse. Many of them also went to a football game.

