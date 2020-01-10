As Saturday's NFC playoff game between the Vikings and 49ers approaches, here's a look at what's being written about the game in the Bay Area media.

The San Jose Mercury News explains why the 49ers will win the game by a double-digit margin.

49ers tight end George Kittle celebrates his touchdown against the Saints.

Also, in the Mercury News, the Vikings "drama-filled" season season was boiled down to an unhappy receiver, a disrespected coach and a DUI charge featuring a loaded gun.

Noting that they're familiar with each other, the Niners Nation blog gives the edge to San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan in his match-up with Mike Zimmer.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi represents a San Francisco district, but joked about why she won't be watching the game.

Back on the field, the Niners Noise blog says the No. 1 priority for the 49ers is stopping Dalvin Cook.

And the Chronicle looks at the impact of three key players returning to the field for San Francisco after being injured.