As Saturday's NFC playoff game between the Vikings and 49ers approaches, here's a look at what's being written about the game in the Bay Area media.
The San Jose Mercury News explains why the 49ers will win the game by a double-digit margin.
Also, in the Mercury News, the Vikings "drama-filled" season season was boiled down to an unhappy receiver, a disrespected coach and a DUI charge featuring a loaded gun.
Noting that they're familiar with each other, the Niners Nation blog gives the edge to San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan in his match-up with Mike Zimmer.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi represents a San Francisco district, but joked about why she won't be watching the game.
Back on the field, the Niners Noise blog says the No. 1 priority for the 49ers is stopping Dalvin Cook.
And the Chronicle looks at the impact of three key players returning to the field for San Francisco after being injured.