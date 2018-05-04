The 3-2 pitch

Three observations …

• Since the Yankees and Red Sox are playing two games in London next year, can we get Manchester City (Yankees have a stake) and Liverpool (Fenway Sports Group is parent company) to play regular season match in the United States?

• Why is Yoenis Cespedes wearing a DIAMOND necklace on the field?

• Yes, there were more strikeouts than hits in the majors in April for the first time ever. And the Twins were one of the 19 teams that struck out more than had hits.

… and two predictions

• Ervin Santana will rejoin the Twins by May 28.

• The Nationals, currently in fourth place in the NL East, will be in first place by June 1.