The 14th Amendment
The citizenship clause says: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside." The second sentence contains two of the most important clauses in the Constitution, the due process and equal protection clauses. They apply to everyone in the U.S., not just citizens: "No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law, nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:20-31-39-46-49, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2(twenty, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-six, forty-nine; Mega…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:4-8-4(four, eight, four)20-31-39-46-49, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2(twenty, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-six, forty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: two)08-19-22-27-28(eight, nineteen,…
Nation
Chicago officer convicted in shooting returning to court
Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke is returning to court for the first time since a jury found him guilty this month in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald.
TV & Media
Facebook caught in an election-security Catch-22
When it comes to dealing with hate speech and attempted election manipulation, Facebook just can't win.
National
Lawyer in civil rights struggle, Michael Trister, dies at 77
A civil rights lawyer forced from a teaching post at the University of Mississippi in one of the last spasms of segregationist control at that Southern university in the 1960s has died.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.