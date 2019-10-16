10,000 Laughs Festival

The festival isn't as star-studded as this past summer's inaugural Minneapolis Comedy Festival — and that's one of the event's most attractive assets. Top Minnesota talent like Chloe Radcliffe and Cy Amundson have helped curate the invite list, caring more about their guests' chops than their credentials. The result: three days of the most consistently hilarious lineups you'll see all year, with spotlights on Aparna Nancherla ("BoJack Horseman"), Brian Posehn ("The Big Bang Theory") and Doug Benson ("Doug Loves Movies" podcast). More than 50 comics will hold court in five different Minneapolis venues, where watching comics bond at the bar is almost as much fun as seeing them on stage. Keep an eye out for "secret" shows and surprise cameos. Oct. 17-19. $10-$25 per show. For a complete schedule, visit 10000laughs.com.

NEAL JUSTIN