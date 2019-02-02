With the polar vortex in their hind mirrors, Minnesotans reemerged into the outdoors Saturday to enjoy the balmy weather.

"Balmy" was strictly a relative term — after lows well below zero through the past week, Saturday's predicted high of 37 sounded almost tropical to many. By 12:30 p.m., the temperature was at 34 degrees.

There was also some apprehension, since the sudden thaw carried the danger of rapidly changing pressure leading to burst pipes. On Friday, which also brought milder air, the Minneapolis Fire Department reported that it responded to 43 calls about burst pipes "due to the deep freeze and subsequent thaw."

The University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire reported Friday that that morning's thaw caused a frozen water pipe to burst in Hibbard Hall. "It was determined that the water pipe is a supply line that is used, in part, to cool the Hibbard Hall emergency generator. Water released ... caused the electrical transfer switch in the emergency generator room to short-circuit and resulted in loss of computer, phone and elevator service," the university said in a campuswide message.

An evacuation was ordered by the city's Fire Department and classes and tests scheduled to take place in the building have been moved elsewhere, the university said.

Engineers and plumbers have warned that the thawing of pipes can sometimes inflict greater damage than the initial freeze. Bursts can occur when ice inside starts to melt and water rushes through the pipe, or when water in the pipe is pushed to a closed faucet by expanding ice.

Michael Eldon, left, of Plymouth kept warm in a huge faux fur coat as he and his friend Inna Guminskiy of St. Louis Park waited for Matt and Kim to perform on Nicollet Mall Friday night.

The thaw also opened up potholes, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported late Saturday morning that most roads in southeastern Minnesota were frost-covered and slippery as a thick fog lingered in the area.

The balmy weather will linger into the next couple of days, but what accompanies it won't be so pleasant, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. Temperatures overnight Saturday will stay in the mid-30s. Sunday's high will be 38, but it will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog, and late in the day, rain and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet, will begin to fall, turning into snow and continuing into Monday.

While only an inch or two of snow is expected to accumulate, it could gum up Monday morning's commute and make for hazardous driving through the day.

Cold will return Monday night, with a high of only 1 above. And more snow is possible on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The highs those days won't rise above the low 20s, the Weather Service said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.