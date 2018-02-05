Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry caused a social media stir when he showed up to the Super Bowl wearing a Minnehaha Academy sweatshirt.

Clearly @StephenCurry30 is cheering for the right team! Go Redhawks! pic.twitter.com/Gi6jU3vHei — Minnehaha Academy (@MinnehahaAcad) February 4, 2018

Much of Twitter wondered: Why Minnehaha Academy, which has one of the top boys' basketball teams in the Minnesota?

Josh Thruow, the school's athletic director, offered up an answer on his Twitter feed:

Word is @StephenCurry30 is good friends with someone who is married to an MA Alum. Thanks, Mr. Curry for representing the Redhawks! Next time you are in town we will wave the $5 Admission Fee to attend one of our games... — Minnehaha Redhawks (@RedhawksAD) February 4, 2018

One mystery solved, but Thurow hinted at another:

The real question is would @StephenCurry30 crack the lineup for the defending State Champion Redhawks Basketball Team? — Minnehaha Redhawks (@RedhawksAD) February 4, 2018