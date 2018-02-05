Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry caused a social media stir when he showed up to the Super Bowl wearing a Minnehaha Academy sweatshirt.

Much of Twitter wondered: Why Minnehaha Academy, which has one of the top boys' basketball teams in the Minnesota?

Josh Thruow, the school's athletic director, offered up an answer on his Twitter feed:

One mystery solved, but Thurow hinted at another:

