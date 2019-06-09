At least two Twin Cities fire departments are saying that fluffy and "extremely combustible" white stuff that has been falling from cottonwood trees of late has been keeping their crews busy.

"There's a bumper crop of cottonwood flying around in many neighborhoods around the city," fire officials in Coon Rapids cautioned the public in a Facebook posting Saturday night. "In some cases, it's almost built up like small snow piles."

There have been a handful of fires since late last week in yards, the posting continued, that have quickly spread along fence lines and houses.

"The build-up of cottonwood is extremely combustible," the notice went on read. It urged everyone to be cautious about discarding cigarettes, recreational fires and anything else that might ignite ignition sources.

On the other side of the Twin Cities earlier Saturday, a house caught fire in the 5200 block of W. 84th Street in Bloomington.

The authoritative Twin Cities Fire Wire, made up of citizens who photograph and report on fires, said from the scene that cottonwood fluff contributed to the blaze spreading.

The flames moved from the exterior edges of the one-story home to woods in back before they were brought under control, the Twin Cities Fire Wire report added. No injuries were reported.

Speaking of the fluff, Bloomington Fire Chief Ulie Seal said Sunday that "I'm sure it did" catch fire there, and "we had to deal with it."

Seal said his fire crews "have had a couple of runs [recently] with that stuff in brush. ... It seems like it's everywhere."

"We've had people in the past think that the way to get rid of it is to burn it off," said the chief, calling that being an unwise strategy. "Fire runs along that stuff pretty quick."

The seasonal show begins as the female trees throw their cotton. The fibrous seed clusters are surrounded by fuzzy white fibers, giving off the look of snowflake accumulation.

"It goes everywhere, settles and drifts in inconvenient places, covers cars and decking, and clogs gutters and drains," Victoria Thompson, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Naturalist at North Mississippi Regional Park, wrote about this time last year in north Minneapolis Camden Community News. "Then when it rains, all those tiny fluffy fibers get practically plastered into place, causing cleanup headaches."