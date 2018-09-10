Every journey begins with a first step, and the Vikings began a season of high expectations with sure and nimble feet. Stefon Diggs skipped through the end zone after hauling in a 22-yard second-quarter pass over 49ers defender Ahkello Witherspoon in the second quarter. Everson Griffen (97) and Danielle Hunter (99) did a high-flying sack dance in the third quarter. And fan Chris Hannon of Apple Valley joyfully pointed out the Vikings' success late in the fourth quarter. With the first step taken, it's on to Green Bay.