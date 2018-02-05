If you're a Vikings fan and thought that sneaky touchdown pass to Eagles quarterback Nick Foles looked familiar, you're not imagining things. The Bears ran that play for a two-point conversion against the Vikings during their 2016 game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
In the Chicago Sun-Times, Philadelphia offensive coordinator Frank Reich said, “There’s been several different variations of that play that we’ve seen people run. We were in particular copying the Bears’ version of it.”
Here's what it looked like when Bears quarterback Matt Barkley called the trick play, which the Bears refer to as "Clemson special."
Here's the play in the Super Bowl.
And, for good measure, University of Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger posted his version of the play from when he was at Westlake High School in Texas.
It’s a Westlake thingï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â™‚ï¸ @NFoles_9 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/2JmY7WriHM— Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) February 5, 2018
If you guessed that Foles went to Westlake, you guessed correctly.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.