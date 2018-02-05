If you're a Vikings fan and thought that sneaky touchdown pass to Eagles quarterback Nick Foles looked familiar, you're not imagining things. The Bears ran that play for a two-point conversion against the Vikings during their 2016 game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In the Chicago Sun-Times, Philadelphia offensive coordinator Frank Reich said, “There’s been several different variations of that play that we’ve seen people run. We were in particular copying the Bears’ version of it.”

Here's what it looked like when Bears quarterback Matt Barkley called the trick play, which the Bears refer to as "Clemson special."

Here's the play in the Super Bowl.

And, for good measure, University of Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger posted his version of the play from when he was at Westlake High School in Texas.

If you guessed that Foles went to Westlake, you guessed correctly.