Kyle Gibson, who pitched for the Twins for the past seven years, has reached a contract agreement with the Texas Rangers.

Gibson, 32, will get $30 million over three season from the Rangers, a major league source confirmed. He must still pass a physical exam before the team will announce the signing.

After being drafted in the first round (22nd overall) in 2009 out of Missouri by the Twins, Gibson made it to the major in 2013. He was 67-68 with a 4.52 ERA, a 1.411 WHIP and only one complete game in 188 starts.

Last season he was 13-7, but struggled because of ulcerative colitis and wasn’t considered for a playoff start. He pitched an inning in relief against the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS, giving up three runs.

Gibson earned $8.125 million last season, his final season of arbitration eligibility.