The Vikings began the end of the 2019 NFL Draft by selecting another Texas cornerback, joining last year’s undrafted Longhorns cornerback Holton Hill on the roster.

Kris Boyd was picked in the seventh round (217th overall), giving the Vikings another option at a position with short- and long-term question marks.

Boyd (5-11, 201 pounds) comes from a family of athletes, including a cousin in former Pro Bowl cornerback Bobby Taylor. He stood out with 15 pass deflections apiece in each of the past two seasons, projecting as a fourth-round pick on NFL.com before the Vikings snatched him up at the end of the draft.

He’s the eighth cornerback on the roster, but could get opportunities on defense with Mike Hughes nursing a surgically-repaired left knee and Hill facing a four-game suspension.

With another seventh-round pick, the Vikings drafted receiver Dillon Mitchell out of Oregon at 239th overall. Mitchell (6-1, 197 pounds) left college early after a breakout junior season in which he caught 75 passes for 1,184 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Mitchell’s NFL.com draft profile doesn’t mince words with analyst Lance Zierlein quoting an anonymous scout as saying, “It’s not a secret… he has to grow up and take this serious.”