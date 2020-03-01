Black history concert

The extravagantly named Chevalier de Saint-Georges was born in Guadeloupe to French and African parents, but grew up in France, where he became a renowned fencer and fought in the French Revolution. He was also a musician, and is often referred to as the first classical composer of African heritage. LOFTrecital examines the Chevalier's music in an enterprising recital comprising three of his violin sonatas (he was a virtuoso on the instrument), with dance and spoken word components depicting his life as a black artist in 18th-century Europe. (7 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Crane Theater, Mpls. $5-$20, pay-what-you-can, loftrecital.org)

Tetzlaff gets a test

Germany's Christian Tetzlaff is one of the leading violinists on the international circuit, with a reputation as a dynamic live performer. He plays Shostakovich's brooding Violin Concerto No. 2 with the Minnesota Orchestra this week, in a program led by Kirill Karabits, chief conductor of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra in England. Prokofiev's wartime Fifth Symphony — described by its composer as "a hymn to free and happy Man, to his mighty powers, his pure and noble spirit" — will give both Karabits and the orchestra a chance to show their paces. (11 a.m. Thu. & 8 p.m. Fri., Orchestra Hall, Mpls. $12-$125.75, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

Baroque on the prairie

La Grande Bande is a period instrument ensemble based in Gaylord, Minn., specializing in baroque music. For the third concert of its debut season, director Michael Thomas Asmus pairs Handel's cantata "Apollo e Dafne" with Bach's Orchestral Suite No. 1. Soprano Catherine Sandstedt and baritone Justin Anthony Spenner guest as soloists. (7 p.m. Fri., Sibley East Auditorium, Arlington, Minn., $5-$7, lagrandebande.org)

Schumann v. Schumann

Clara Schumann undoubtedly helped her husband, Robert, become a great composer, arguably to the detriment of her own music. The relationship between the two continues to fascinate, and is explored in "An Impossible Love," a recital of music by both Schumanns with soprano Jennifer Olson and tenor David Kozisek. (7 p.m. Sat., Hamline Church United Methodist, St. Paul, free, hamlinechurch.org)

Compare and contrast

Differences in the baroque music of Germany, Italy and England are traced in a delightful recital by Twin Cities early music ensemble Flying Forms, with sonatas by Handel, Veracini and Eccles. Marc Levine leads on violin, with Tami Morse on harpsichord. (3 p.m. Sun., Lakewood Memorial Chapel, Mpls. $10-$15, 612-822-2171, lakewoodcemetery.org)

TERRY BLAIN