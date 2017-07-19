The ticketing area in Terminal 2 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was closed for a while Wednesday morning as authorities investigated a suspicious item that was found, airport officials said.
The terminal's operations were back to normal buy 6:15 a.m.
While the package was being investigated, no one was allowed into the terminal, according to passengers who posted on Twitter.
A recording on the Police Clips website indicates that authorities were called to the terminal after a pressure cooker was found in a trash can outside Door No. 3.
Shortly after 6 a.m., the airport reported in a tweet: "The situation at Terminal 2 has been cleared. Ticketing has re-opened."
