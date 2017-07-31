Vikings cornerback Terence Newman is still finding the fun in having nine training camp practices in 10 days at age 38.

For the NFL’s eldest cornerback, it’s about the bigger picture. Well, let him explain.

“Hot babes in college,” Newman began. “You might get eye contact, maybe a smile and then never hear from her again, right? So I’m chasing this hot babe known as the Lombardi Trophy. I got a couple looks at one point in time, distant glances. No smiles yet. I’m trying to get up close and personal to that babe. That’s it. I gotta end it on that.”

The Super Bowl has been an elusive goal in Newman’s exceptionally long career. His teams hold a 1-7 postseason record, including 0-1 in Minnesota. The lone win came in the 2010 NFC wild-card round against the Eagles. The following week, Newman’s Cowboys were torched by Brett Favre’s Vikings, 34-3, in the divisional round.

He turns 39 in September and could still find a role for the Vikings after starting each of the past two seasons at left cornerback. Third-year top pick Trae Waynes has assumed that role during training camp with Newman capable of spelling him or slot cornerback Mackensie Alexander.

The guess here is Newman won’t see, or require, much playing time in the preseason, especially as the Vikings focus on bringing along Alexander in his second NFL season. He signed a one-year deal to return to the Vikings for his 15th season and said he has not yet thought about retirement.

“I’m having fun, body feels good,” Newman said. “I couldn’t put an age or number on it. I don’t even know how I felt, well I knew how I felt at age 24. I don’t feel that way. I can tell you that for sure. As far as in between there, I couldn’t give you a number. I feel good.”

Newman has played in 32 of 33 games since joining the Vikings two years ago.