Tenants of an apartment building in south Minneapolis have been ordered to leave immediately after inspectors responded to complaints of structural damage caused by construction work nearby.

The 25-unit apartment complex at 2003 Aldrich Av. S. developed visible cracks to its brick exterior, and over many of its floors, early this summer after crews began excavation on an adjacent site. The 30 to 40 tenants of the building, including some parents with young children, were given less than 72 hours’ notice Friday to vacate the building and remove all their belongings.

Matt Stofflet, 46, said he came home from work at 8 p.m. on Friday to see a notice taped to his door saying he had to vacate his apartment by Monday. He was so shocked that he stood outside the building in the cold for about half an hour, debating what to do and how to find a new home in less than three days.

“It absolutely blew my mind,” said Stofflet, who considers himself lucky because he found a higher-priced apartment several blocks away. “People have known about these structural cracks for months, and we were given almost no notice. There must be a law against that.”

Fedderson Holdings, which owns the rental property, did not respond to calls early Monday.