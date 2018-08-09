Native American Ten-Minute Play Festival

Theater festivals tend to veer toward the experimental but a trend emerging in this third annual festival is the classic, "well-made" play. "We're redefining the 'kitchen sink' drama," says New Native Theatre artistic director Rhiana Yazzie. "We have some really beautiful plays that center in the home, conflicts that come up within the family dynamic." There are 12 plays, five of which feature busy actor-in-residence Lorne Maxwell Duquette, who is Cree First Nations. In fact, with the exception of one actor, all of the directors, playwrights and performers in the festival are Native American. Following the Saturday performance is a concert by Wade Fernandez. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Gremlin Theatre, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul, $25, brownpapertickets.com.)

CHRIS HEWITT