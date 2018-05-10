Maybe it was on the way to or from the cabin Up North. Maybe it was in the car on the way home of an extra-innings game Dad just couldn't stick around for or just a summer afternoon in the backyard with a cold beverage nearby. Better yet, maybe it was a World Series triumph. If you're a baseball fan in the upper Midwest, chances are you've got a fond memory or two of Twins baseball on the AM dial.

The Twins were heard on WCCO's 50,000 watt radio band that reached 13 states and parts of Canada from 1961-2006. After 11 years away, the Twins are back on The Good Neighbor, making many fans around the vast Twins Territory happy again.

Leave your favorite WCCO memories in the comments below.