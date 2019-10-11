In the battle for the hearts and wallets of today's teenagers, it's YouTube over Netflix, Crocs over Birkenstocks and iPhones over just about everything else.

That's among the findings of Piper Jaffray's most recent peek into the lives of America's up-and-coming consumers. The Minneapolis-based investment banker has been doing a survey of young people's shopping habits every six months since 2001, providing a window into what's ahead for businesses and the consumer economy.

But the survey wasn't all about food (where boys spend their money) or apparel (where girls' money goes) or about Amazon (the top online shopping site).

The report found the lowest spending among teens in eight years — an important finding, according to Piper Jaffray's senior research analyst Erinn Murphy.

About a third of the teens said they felt the economy was getting worse, compared to about a quarter who felt that way a year ago.

Self-reported spending among teens dropped 4% from a year ago and 10% since the last survey in the spring. At $2,400 in annual spending, it was the lowest level since fall 2011.

About 9,500 high school students in 42 states were surveyed for Piper Jaffray's most recent "Taking Stock of Teens" report. The average age was 15.8 years.

The so-called Generation Z is considered an influential consumer group that contributes about $830 billion to the U.S. retail economy each year, according to Fung Global Retail and Technology.

Among this digitally native demographic, 83% of teens have an iPhone, and they give it high brand love. The survey found that 86% expect their next phone to be an iPhone.

The report noted that girls have "reprioritized" their spending on eating out and footwear, while backing off purchases of handbags and cosmetics.

And while Crocs are enjoying a slight comeback (No. 7 on the list of favorites), Nike reigns supreme as fashion becomes ever more casual overall.

Cold weather brings patio furniture bargains

Labor Day weekend is no longer the end of the patio season, especially with an extended stretch of warm weather this year. But with temps plunging to near freezing Saturday and Sunday, it's a good weekend for discounts on outdoor furniture and accessories.

Yardbird is having a warehouse sale (5017 Boone Av. N., New Hope, 612-309-7465, yardbird.com) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All products are scratch and dent and marked 40% off their everyday price. Products, all shown on the website, include Langdon woven wicker chairs ($300, regularly $535), Pepin round dining sets ($900, reg. $1,725), Colby large sectional ($1,500, reg. $2,285), and fire tables ($625, reg. $1,050). All sales are final.

Uber pitchman Dick Enrico is pivoting away from patio furniture, so his 2nd Shade store (15102 Minnetonka Industrial Road, Minnetonka, 952-444-5500, 2ndshade.com) is liquidating its $1.5 million inventory with prices at or near cost, Enrico said. Many items are now available on "silent auction" where the customer suggests a price and finds out immediately if it will be accepted. Besides high-end furniture like Tommy Bahama and Gloster, 2nd Shade also has moderately priced sets, individual pieces, grills and umbrellas. Winter storage is available at no extra cost.

Check other stores for outdoor furniture clearance at retailers such as Peters, Patio Town, Hom Furniture, Paddy O'Furniture and Slumberland. Don't see a price that fits the budget? Seek out a manager and make an offer. Retailers are expecting wholesale patio furniture prices to rise 30% next year due to tariffs on Chinese goods. Most patio furniture comes from China.