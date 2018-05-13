A teenage driver rolled his pickup truck in western Wisconsin and was thrown to his death, authorities said.
The crash occurred in the town of Grant midafternoon Friday, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver was identified as Braden Lemler, 16, of nearby Sand Creek. Lemler did not have on his seat belt, the Sheriff’s Office added.
Lemler was driving north on County Hwy. M, drifted onto the shoulder and rolled his pickup several times, sending him out of his vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Emergency responders found him unconscious and not breathing. He was declared dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
New columnist Jennifer Brooks: It all starts with the fishing opener
After a move from D.C. back to Minnesota, the water provides a perfect place to decompress.
West Metro
Wayzata officer's death to be avenged in court; honors planned in D.C., St. Paul
Family to attend Friday sentencing for driver, then ceremonies for fallen officers.
Local
Teen rolls pickup in western Wisconsin, is thrown to his death
The Sheriff's Office said the driver did not have on his seat belt.
Local
Minnesotans reaching out to a still-struggling Puerto Rico
St. Paul hip-hop artist Maria Isa, a proud Sota-Rican, jumped wholeheartedly into bringing attention and aid to the storm-damaged U.S. territory.
West Metro
Twin Cities driver's phone charger bursts into flames on I-94, leaving SUV in charred ruins
The motorist escaped before the flames that torched his vehicle could harm him.