A teenage driver rolled his pickup truck in western Wisconsin and was thrown to his death, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the town of Grant midafternoon Friday, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was identified as Braden Lemler, 16, of nearby Sand Creek. Lemler did not have on his seat belt, the Sheriff’s Office added.

Lemler was driving north on County Hwy. M, drifted onto the shoulder and rolled his pickup several times, sending him out of his vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency responders found him unconscious and not breathing. He was declared dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.