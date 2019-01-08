Homicide is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found over the weekend on a snowmobile trail in Hibbing, and a teenager has been jailed on suspicion of murder.

A call to 911 about the body from a snowmobiler about 3 p.m. Sunday sent police and emergency medical personnel to the Mesabi Trail east of Kerr.

Officers confirmed the man was dead and identified him through fingerprints as Joshua R. LaValley, 33, of nearby Aurora, police said.

Authorities have yet to address the circumstances leading to LaValley’s death, but police said there has been progress in the investigation, and further information will be released by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension by midafternoon Tuesday.

An 18-year-old man was booked Monday night into the St. Louis County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. He has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

In the meantime, police are asking for anyone who had contact with LaValley over the weekend to call them at (218) 263-3601.

There have been two homicides in Hibbing, a city of roughly 16,000, in less than two weeks. On Dec. 25, 34-year-old Jeryel McBeth was shot and killed and Jamien Stukey wounded. Jerome Spann, 29, was arrested in St. Paul and charged with second-degree murder.