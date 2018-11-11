A teenage driver strayed into wrong lane on a highway northeast of Duluth, and his girlfriend was killed in a head-on crash, authorities said.

The collision occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday on Hwy. 2 east of Floodwood, according to the State Patrol.

Emma F. Abernathey, 17, of nearby Proctor, died at the scene, the patrol said. Three others in the two vehicles were hospitalized with noncritical injuries.

Authorities have yet to explain the circumstances leading to the crash roughly 40 miles northeast of Duluth, but they did say the highway was snowy and icy at the time.

According to the patrol:

Logan D. Hink, 17, of Brookston, Minn., was heading west on Hwy. 2, crossed the centerline and hit a car coming the other way.

Driving the other car was 52-year-old Annette S. Humphrey, of Deer River, Minn., and her passenger was 14-year-old Cedar A. Jimenez, whose city of residence was not immediately known.