A teenager died after her car went off a road in northwestern Minnesota and landed upside down in a slough, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash occurred over the weekend north of Hitterdal, about 30 miles northeast of Moorhead, according to Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting.

The family has identified the teen as Alivia Mortenson, 17, a basketball, softball and volleyball player who just finished her junior year at Ulen-Hitterdal High School.

Members of the school’s baseball team will honor Mortenson during Tuesday’s section playoff game by sporting stickers on their helmets with her softball jersey number, 12, and her initials as well as “Livin 4 Liv” on their ball caps.

Mortenson’s car was spotted about 5:20 a.m. Sunday by a passerby who could see the wheels rising out of the slough just off County Hwy. 32 and 100th Avenue N., Empting said. She was dead by the time emergency responders arrived.

The sheriff said his office is working with the State Patrol to determine why her car left westbound 100th and what time that occurred.