A 15-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered in a multivehicle collision last week that also killed her grandfather, authorities said Monday.

Cecilia J. Wold, of Plymouth, died Friday at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale from injuries suffered the previous afternoon while in an SUV being driven by her mother, 48-year-old Leida Cobos, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office.

Leigh R. Wold, 86, the teen’s grandfather, died at the scene, the intersection of Hwy. 55 and Xenium Lane/Northwest Boulevard.

Cobos and another daughter, 13-year-old Sophia Wold, were treated for noncritical injuries, as was the other driver, 57-year-old Ferlanders Jiles, of Minneapolis.

The Wold vehicle was turning left from westbound Hwy. 55 onto Xenium and was hit by Jiles’ eastbound SUV, police said. The turning vehicle then hit two other vehicles that were stopped at the intersection, which is controlled by traffic lights.

Police have yet to say which of the two vehicles had the right of way when Cobos turned.