Historic declines in teen pregnancies and births in Minnesota would have sexual health experts overjoyed, if not for the plague of sexually transmitted infections.

Detected cases of chlamydia and gonorrhea rose again last year among teens, according to the University of Minnesota’s annual adolescent sexual health report, because of declining condom usage among sexually active teens and continued wariness about notifying partners of infections.

“That’s just a really hard conversation to have,” said Jill Farris of the U’s Healthy Youth Development-Prevention Research Center. “I don’t think we do a very good job of giving young people the language and confidence to have that conversation.”

The report is based on existing state health data, but combines it into a comprehensive assessment of teen sexual activity and health.

A 69 percent decline since 1990 in the rate of pregnancies among 15- to 19-year-olds is partly due to rising use of birth control pills and long-acting forms of contraception, but also due to less sex. The report highlighted data from the 2016 Minnesota Student Survey showing that 35 percent of 11th-graders in the state were sexually active. The comparable national rate is 50 percent.

Sex ed programs have done a good job teaching teens good decisionmaking, but Farris said technology has made it harder for them to engage in sexual rendezvouses.

“Young people actually have a lot less unsupervised time than they did 20 years ago,” she said. “Young people are almost always in connection in some way to somebody. And somebody almost always knows where they are.”

Similarly, teens engage in even romantic relationships wirelessly, she said. “That connection and that closeness with a potential romantic partner is there, but they’re on their phone and not together, which is hard for anyone who didn’t grow up with a phone in our hand” to comprehend.

Among teens who are sexually active, the transition away from condom use for contraception has allowed sexually transmitted infections to spread even as teen pregnancies have declined, the report showed. After remaining fairly constant in recent years, the rate of chlamydia infections among teens jumped 15 percent in 2016.

The optimistic assessment is that mature teens are getting screened more frequently today, allowing previously undetected cases of infections to be discovered. Chlamydia, for example, can present no symptoms for years, but result in infertility and other problems over time. But Farris said she suspects there is an actual increase in infections as well.

Recent state legislation permitting expedited partner therapy — giving an infected person an antibiotic prescription to give to a sexual partner — doesn’t appear to have slowed the STI rate. Farris said more education on the threat of STIs is needed along with campaigns and opportunities for male sexual partners to get tested.

“If they aren’t having sex, one of the reasons is they are scared of pregnancy,” Farris said, “but I don’t think the same fear is there around STIs. Not that we’re in the business of spreading fear, but we should be ... saying you should be just as concerned about one as you are the other.”