The 20-year-old woman who was shot to death and left on the side of the road in north Minneapolis has been identified by her mother.

The gunfire occurred about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Lyndale Avenue N., police spokesman John Elder said. No arrests have been made in the killing.

Officers didn’t locate anything there, but soon after they found the woman’s body on the side of the road in the middle of the 2200 block of Lyndale, Elder said.

While the woman’s name has not been disclosed by authorities, she was identified by her mother as Tyneisha Pate, of Brooklyn Park.

A grieving Shell Pate posted on Facebook a few hours after her daughter was shot, “my baby didnt deserve this.”

Authorities have yet to explain the circumstances leading up to the killing.

Tyneisha Pate

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.