



Teddy Bridgewater responded to news that the Vikings would not pick up his fifth-year option by showing the world he might be further along in his rehab than some might think.

The Vikings quarterback posted video to his Instagram Story Thursday of himself breezing through agility drills at the team's Winter Park practice facility. The short video included the caption “Cooking grits.. .”

Bridgewater dislocated his left knee and suffered a torn ACL in August.

This is likely no coincidence the video surfaced the day after ESPN reported the Vikings would not pick up Bridgewater’s option by the May 2 deadline.

Bridgewater showcased in the video the ability to move side to side while stepping over speed training hurdles. After several reps, Bridgewater accelerates forward showing his knee can at least handle some stress.

This is the second video Bridgewater has posted to social media documenting his rehab. In late March, a video surfaced showing the quarterback dropping back and throwing the football.

The short clips likely offer Bridgewater fans hope that he will return to the same level of competition displayed before the injury. The videos also hint Bridgewater wants the football community to know he hears the noise and is eager to prove the skeptics wrong.

The proof:







