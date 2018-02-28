Maddie Rooney, the Minnesotan who played boys hockey in high school and just last week was the netminder when Team USA won Olympic gold vs. Canada, was waiting Wednesday to find out whether her wish to play on Justin Bieber’s hockey team will be granted.

On Tuesday, Rooney tweeted, “Hey @justinbieber let me know if you ever need a goalie for your beer league games??”

She told the Star Tribune there has been no reply from the Canadian pop star, who was born 24 years ago Thursday in London, Ontario.

Rooney, who played hockey on boys teams until joining the girls squad for her sophomore year at Andover High School, told the world of her devotion to the Biebs during an interview with the Star Tribune in the fall of 2013.

“It’s pretty bad,” she said, showing off her Justin Bieber cellphone case. “My room is really bad. His favorite color is purple, and I have purple lights surrounding the posters.”