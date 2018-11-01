Starting Saturday at 5:30 p.m., Vikings fans can meet quarterback Kirk Cousins, tour the team’s new headquarters and bid in a silent auction during a night benefiting a cause close to the hearts of Leah and Rob Brzezinski, a Vikings front office executive.

Leah Brzezinski, an educator with a doctoral degree, will host Saturday’s fundraiser at TCO Performance Center with Rob, the Vikings’ salary cap guru, to benefit the Arete Academy of Exceptional Education in Minneapolis.

Cousins, tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Latavius Murray are scheduled to arrive for a meet and greet and autographs. The night will include dinner, drinks and live music. Tickets can be purchased here for $150.

Leah Brzezinski started the school a few years ago after recognizing signs in her young son struggling academically, socially and emotionally in school. Arete creates individual education programs for bright students who also have learning disabilities such as dyslexia, dysgraphia, ADHD and/or anxiety.