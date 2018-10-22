TCF Financial Corp.'s third-quarter profit jumped 42 percent, shaped by income gains and a sharp drop in credit losses.

The company, which runs Minnesota's third-largest bank by deposits, said it earned $86.2 million in the July-to-September period, up from $60.5 million a year ago.

Revenue was $365.6 million, up 6.5 percent.

TCF reported a 6.4 percent gain in interest income, which accounts for about three-fourths of its revenue. Noninterest income rose 6.6 percent, helped by credit card fees and a sizable jump in its leasing and equipment finance business.

Noninterest expenses rose 4.8 percent, giving some padding to the company's profit margin. But the biggest boost to profitability came from an 84 percent reduction in its provision for credit losses among its interest expenses.

TCF said its tax expense fell 9 percent, chiefly due to the lower federal corporate tax rate set late last year.

The company's net interest margin, the difference between what it charges borrowers and what it pays depositors in interest, was 4.66 percent, up from 4.61 percent a year ago.