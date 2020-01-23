Sauntore Thomas is reeling from a one-two punch.

First, the Detroiter sued his employer alleging racial discrimination in a lawsuit that settled confidentially. Then he went to the bank this week to cash his settlement check, but a TCF bank branch in Livonia, Mich., bank refused to cash or deposit his check. Instead, they called the cops and initiated a fraud investigation — actions that dumbfounded Thomas and his lawyer, triggering another lawsuit.

On Wednesday, Thomas sued TCF Bank for alleged race discrimination, saying the Livonia branch mistreated and humiliated him by calling four police officers when all he was trying to do was deposit legitimate checks. According to police, the bank’s computer system read the checks as fraudulent.

TCF Bank spokesman Tom Wennerberg said Thursday that TCF abhors racism and it was not a factor in how the bank handled Thomas’ requests. He said the checks Thomas presented displayed a watermark that read “void” when they were scanned in a web viewer.

TCF, which was based in Wayzata and is Minnesota’s third largest bank, merged with Detroit-based Chemical Bank in the summer. The merged entity took the TCF name but is based in Michigan.

Thomas isn’t buying TCF’s explanation, noting the check cleared 12 hours later after he took it to a Chase branch and opened an account. He’s upset that two officers questioned him inside the bank, while two others stood guard outside, he said, adding he was an account holder for nearly two years at that TCF branch.

“I didn’t deserve treatment like that when I knew that the check was not fraudulent,” Thomas told the Free Press. “I’m a United States veteran. I have an honorable discharge from the Air Force. They discriminated against me because I’m black. None of this would have happened if I were white.”

Thomas could not disclose the amount of the settlement due to it being part of a confidential agreement stemming from a federal lawsuit against his former employer, Enterprise Leasing Company of Detroit. TCF said Thomas presented three checks that totaled $99,000.

Thomas said that while he was at the Livonia TCF branch, he called his lawyer — prominent employment law attorney Deborah Gordon — for help in explaining that his checks were a legitimate, civil suit settlement. But the bank wouldn’t take her word for it, either.

“I got on the phone with the bank. I sent them my federal court complaint, to see that it matched. I did everything,” said Gordon, who believes her client was scrutinized because of the color of his skin.

“Obviously, assumptions were made the minute he walked in based on his race. It’s unbelievable that this guy got done with a race discrimination case and he’s not allowed to deposit the checks based on his case? It’s absolutely outrageous,” said Gordon, stressing all of this could have been avoided.

“They could have just called the bank that issued the check, and they apparently didn’t do anything because it would have all been verified immediately.”

But TCF’s Wennerberg said the branch employees could not get ahold of someone at Enterprise who could verify the checks were part of a settlement.

Wennerberg said the assistant manager who waited on Thomas was African American, and felt that something didn’t “look right,” so she called police.

“Obviously, the customer got upset at that point,” Wennerberg said, adding Thomas had made a “highly, highly unusual request,” had under $1 in his account, wanted to cash a $13,000 check and wanted a new debit card because his didn’t work. All those factors put up red flags for employees.

Wennerberg said he had not yet seen the race discrimination lawsuit that Gordon filed against TCF on Wednesday, but denied that the bank engaged in discriminatory behavior.

The bank also issued a statement Thursday: “TCF Bank is a diverse business serving a diverse community and we abhor racism in all forms. Mr. Thomas’ transaction was handled like any other transactions involving requests for large amounts of cash. We regret any inconvenience to Mr. Thomas.”

Thomas was not arrested. No charges were filed.

Meanwhile, Thomas, 44, is demanding answers from the bank. He is suing for unspecified damages, and wants an apology from the bank for putting him through what he describes as a hellish experience. According to Thomas, this is what happened at the TCF bank that day.