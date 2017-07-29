– Taylor Rogers was on in the ninth for this first save of his professional career but Rajai Davis’ two-run homer to center crushed those hopes as the Athletics rallied for a 5-4 win.

Rogers was subbing for Brandon Kintzler, who was given a day off after throwing 26 pitches on Friday. He got the final out of the eighth inning before walking Adam Rosales to start to ninth, bringing up Davis.

The walk-off win gave Oakland manager Bob Melvin his 1,000th career win.

Before that, it looked like Miguel Sano was going to have the game-winning hit when his two-run homer in the fifth gave the Twins a 4-1 lead.

Sano struck out three times in the game, giving him a major league-leading 141. But for one at-bat, he was a lethal weapon. After striking out swinging in each of his first two plate appearances, Sano got ahead 3-1 on Athletics righthander Chris Smith then belted a fastball to the opposite field and over the right field wall.

What a concept. Get ahead in the count and drive a fastball.

Sano appeared to have lost that skill in recent at-bats. In 12 games before Saturday, Sano batted .227 with two home runs, six RBI and a whopping 18 strikeouts. He began the day as the major league leader with 138 whiffs, on pace for 221, smashing his club record of 178 set last season.

Sano has been chasing bad pitches, falling behind in counts and expanding his strike zone. His first two at bats against Smith followed a similar pattern. Four pitches each time. One pitch a fastball, the other three curveballs. Sano tapped to third in the first inning on a curve off the plate then struck out on a two-strike breaking ball in the second.

Things changed in the fifth. Sano took a curve for a ball then Smith’s fastball was off the plate. Sano got a 2-0 fastball but fouled it off. Smith tried another curve in the dirt, but Sano laid off of it. Now 3-1, Sano got a fastball. And he didn’t miss it.

The Twins lead 4-1 at the time. Zack Granite had given the Twins a 2-0 lead with a two-run single in the second inning, extending his hitting streak to nine games. The inning could have been so much more, as the first five Twins reached base before Brian Dozier hit into a force play at home plate then Max Kepler and Sano followed with strikeouts. When Sano connected in the fifth, it gave rookie lefthander Adalberto Mejia some breathing room.

Oakland scored a run in the fifth to get within 4-2, then Matt Chapman hit a Buddy Boshers pitch well into the seats in left to make it 4-3 in the eighth.

Then came the ninth

Notes

• Outfielder Byron Buxton (groin, migraines) was 2-for-4 for the second game in a row in his rehabilitation stint with Class AAA Rochester. If he doesn’t have any setbacks, he will rejoin the Twins on Tuesday when they open a two-game series in San Diego.

• Lefthander Hector Santiago (upper thoracic back pain) started for Rochester on Saturday at Toledo. In three innings, he gave up one run on two hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

• Lefthander Glen Perkins (torn labrum), in his first rehab appearance for Class A Fort Myers on Saturday, gave up one earned run over two-thirds of an inning on two hits while striking out two.