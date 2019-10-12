A brief blast of snow moments before kickoff turned the green turf football field white at Simley High School in Inver Grove Heights.

Visiting Tartan paid the conditions no mind. A long touchdown pass only two plays into the game, completed in a raw crosswind that wouldn't relent, gave the Titans a lead they would not relinquish.

Their 25-7 victory against previously unbeaten Simley on Friday night kept Tartan undefeated and righted some wrongs from a year ago, when the Titans arrived at Simley undefeated and left uncertain after a shutout loss.

"We had something to prove from last year when we came here and let them beat us," said junior receiver Dorian Singer, who added that Tartan, ranked No. 6 in Class 5A, improved to 7-0 for the first time in 29 years.

Singer's 64-yard touchdown reception from junior quarterback Brandon Lockhart was a high-percentage play as far as Tartan coach Matt Diediker was concerned. Doubt never crept into Singer's mind, either.

"We knew even if we passed the ball, we'd get the ball off and catch it no matter what," Singer said.

Tartan's next two touchdown drives started in Simley territory. Jaylon Washington ran for a 4-yard score and Lockhart hit Randy Keumogne for a 9-yard TD and 19-0 Titans lead in the third quarter.

Simley, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, gained life on Crist Pugh's second interception of the game. This one gave the Spartans a first down at Tartan's 15-yard line. Quarterback Shane Prifrel found Nolan Wanzek for a 15-yard touchdown and cut the deficit to 19-7 with 4:09 to play in the third quarter.

Then two Tartan interceptions led to field goals by Garrett Kierzek of 43 and 32 yards.

"It was great to see them come back to the scene of the crime, so to speak, and rectify the transgressions," Diediker said.