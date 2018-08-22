Target shoppers are back in stores and clicking online in record numbers, providing the company with the largest boost in sales in 13 years.

The Minneapolis-based retailer reported Wednesday that combined sales of in-store and digital transactions were up 6.5 percent during the second quarter compared to a year ago.

With consumers finally starting to show some confidence amid the nation's longest-ever bull market rally, Target Corp. raised its profit outlook for the year, a sign that it is preparing for a strong holiday season ahead.

Earnings for the quarter topped Wall Street's expectations, rising almost 20 percent compared to last year, at $1.47 per share on sales of $17.8 billion.

Costs to fulfill exponential growth in online orders along with other expenses, including store remodels and modest wage hikes for front-line workers, continues to cut into profit margins, though with less impact than previous quarters.

Operating income was $1.13 billion, an increase of 3.6 percent from the same time a year ago.

Target Corp.'s CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement that the results are proof that the strategy the company laid out in early 2017 to make shopping easier is working and that the strong results will continue.

"As we look ahead to 2019," he said, "we expect to achieve scale across the full slate of our initiatives — creating efficiencies and cost-savings, further strengthening our guest experience and positioning Target to continue gaining market share."

Retailers in general are seeing an uptick in sales. Wal-mart, Kohl's and TJX also reported big gains, helping to fuel the best retail earnings quarter in eight years. Analyst Ken Perkins predicts combined overall earnings for the nation's publicly traded retail companies to weigh in at around 20 percent.

Target said all of its product categories showed strong results and gains in market share. The company now expects earnings per share to range from $5.30 to $5.50, an increase of 15 cents per share at the low end and 5 cents at the high.

– proof, it says, that stores still matter.