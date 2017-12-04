Target is joining the mobile wallet party.

While it still does not accept Apple Pay or other third-party mobile payment options in its stores, the Minneapolis-based retailer is going the route of Walmart and others who have devised their own mobile wallets inside their smartphone apps.

Target is rolling out the feature this week to holders of its Redcard credit and debit cards after a soft launch last week. Users will be able to combine their Cartwheel deals, weekly ad deals, as well as the 5 percent discount afforded through Target’s branded cards. Then, the app will combine all the discounts into a bar code on a smartphone that is scanned at checkout.

Eddie Baeb, a Target spokesman, acknowledged that mobile wallets and payments have not yet been widely adopted.

But he said Target thinks it will be an appealing option to its shoppers, who he noted are already accustomed to scanning their phones at checkout “probably more so than at any other retailer” because of Target’s popular Cartwheel savings feature. Cartwheel used to be a separate app but was embedded into the main Target app earlier this year.

“We think they’ll see a value in having those things together,” he said, referring to combined payment and savings in one scan. “We think our offering of the added speed and convenience will be compelling for Redcard guests that want to and are inclined to pay this way.”

Target says using the mobile payment system in its app, called “Wallet,” is up to four times faster than using other payment options. Soon, it will be adding a feature that allows users to store and redeem gift cards.

The mobile wallet works on both Android and iOS versions of the Target app.

While Target’s mobile wallet is currently limited to Redcard holders, Mike McNamara, Target’s chief digital officer, told reporters at the retailer’s holiday briefing in October that the plan is to expand it to non-Redcard holders after the initial launch.

Walmart first launched its mobile wallet — Walmart Pay, which also incorporates in-store promotions and rewards — a couple years ago and it has been taking off. A Walmart executive told Bloomberg last month that Walmart Pay is enrolling tens of thousands of new users a day and should soon surpass the usage of Apple Pay in the U.S. in terms of use by shoppers in stores where they’re accepted.

Walmart also does not accept Apple Pay in its stores. But retailers such as Best Buy, Macy’s and Walgreens do.

Other retailers such as Kohl’s and CVS also offer their own mobile wallets.