Target’s robust sales during the holidays continued into January, resulting in one of the company’ strongest quarters in recent years.

The Minneapolis-based retailer has toiled away in the last year to pull out of a sales slump with a host of initiatives including price cuts, new in-house apparel and home brands, updating stores, and investing in higher employee wages and training.

“Our fourth quarter results demonstrate the power of the significant investments we’ve made in our team and our business throughout 2017,” CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

Target said a 3.2 percent growth in traffic to stores and online in the November-to-January quarter helped fuel a 3.6 percent rise in comparable sales in that period. That is even higher than the 3.4 percent growth it initially reported for November and December, reflecting the increased business it saw in January. Online sales grew 29 percent.

The company said it saw growth across all major categories of its business.

The recently-enacted tax law, with a big corporate tax break, help boost its quarterly profits to $1.1 billion, a 35 percent increase from $817 million in the same quarter a year ago. When adjusted for one-time items, its earnings per share was $1.37, just a penny shy of analyst’s expectations.

The company said it expects to see comparable sales grow this year, including during the first quarter, in the low single digits.

Target is hosting its annual investors meeting later today in Minneapolis where top executives will lay out more of the company’s strategic road map for the coming year.