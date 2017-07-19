Target is ending a rewards program called Cartwheel Perks that it began testing in five markets last year.

Its popular Cartwheel app, which provides in-store shoppers with digital coupons for extra savings when they checkout, will remain intact. In fact, the Minneapolis-based retailer is in the process of rolling Cartwheel into its main Target app and will eventually phase out the standalone Cartwheel app.

Cartwheel Perks was an additional program embedded into the app launched last September in select markets where customers would rack up points every time they made in-store purchases. Once they accrued a certain number of points, they could choose from a number of special rewards that included getting discounts on their their next purchase that ranged in value from $10 to $20 including free sunglasses, laundry detergent and athletic apparel.

The rewards program was tested in Denver, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego and St. Louis. Customers in those markets will have until August 27 to earn points and until October 27 to redeem any reward offers.

"We thanks our guests who participated in this pilot program," Target said in a statement. "We had many learnings about how to engage and reward guests that we plan to leverage in the future. We look forward to sharing more about exciting changes coming soon to the Cartwheel and Target apps."

Target is making other enhancements to its app such as store maps that show customers their locations in the store and highlight nearby Cartwheel deals. It will also add a mobile payment option for Redcard holders.