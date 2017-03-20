Target Corp. has hire a longtime Kroger executive to oversee its struggling grocery business.

The Minneapolis-based retailer has tapped Jeff Burt to be its senior vice president of grocery, fresh food and beverages.

Target has been searching for new grocery chief since Anne Dament left last year as the company’s grocery business has continued to see sales declines despite efforts to add more organic and healthier items as well as rolling out new merchandising displays in select markets.

Burt will report to Mark Tritton, Target’s chief merchandising officer.

“After an extensive search to find a new leader to join our team, I’m confident that Jeff is the right person for the charge,” Tritton said in a statement. “His vast industry expertise will accelerate our plans to bring a unique food and beverage experience to Target guests.”

Burt, who has been with Kroger for 30 years, was most recently president of its Fred Meyer division. He will join Target on April 10.

“I’ve always admired the love that shoppers have for Target,” Burt said in a statement. “There is an opportunity to harness the power of the Target brand to more clearly cater to what consumers want when they’re shopping for food and beverage.”