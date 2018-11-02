Target and a few other supermarkets are assuming that many of their customers have enough room in their freezers to store a Thanksgiving turkey for a few weeks. In this week's sale circular, Target features Market Pantry frozen turkeys ranging from 10 to 24 lbs. for 59 cents per pound. That's 20 cents per pound cheaper than last year's lowest price.

The good news for turkey buyers this Thanksgiving is that prices will be a little lower than last year because wholesale prices are down, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. But it's unlikely to go much lower than 59 cents a pound. Last year Twin Cities' prices ranged from 79 cents to $1.79/lb. for conventional turkeys.

Target shoppers need to use a coupon to get the sale price. It can be found on the back page of this week's circular and in the wallet section of the Target app. Spokesman Joe Poulos said stock is still good for the sale that ends Saturday, but no rain checks will be issued.

Lunds & Byerlys and Cub are also joining the price war. L&B Extras rewards members (free to join) can purchase a Honeysuckle White frozen turkey for 69 cents/lb. through Nov. 7. Hy-Vee is advertising the same brand this week for $1.39/lb. Cub's price on its Essential Everyday turkey is also 69 cents with a coupon through Nov. 22. Coupons are available in the store or with the rewards card.

All of the offers limit the purchase to one turkey.

What's up with the "early bird specials"? It's all about enticing shoppers in the stores for the holidays early, hoping they'll start looking and buying holiday gifts. "The economy is good and consumers feel confident so retailers want to give shoppers a reason to come in the store," said George John, professor of marketing at the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management.