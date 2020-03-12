Minneapolis-based Target Corp, among the nation’s largest employers, is the latest company to amend its sick leave and absenteeism policies in light of the coronavirus.

As the virus has spread across the U.S., many companies have been encouraging workers to stay home if they feel sick, and some of those who have hourly workers are now making changes to make it easier for them to do so.

On Thursday, Target, which employs about 350,000 workers at its stores and distribution centers, said it would waive its absenteeism policy for hourly workers who stay home because they have flu-like symptoms or who may be unable to work because of school or daycare closures.

In addition, the company said it will provide 14 days of pay to employees who are placed under a mandatory quarantine. And for employees who contract the coronavirus, Target will provide them with 100% pay for up to 14 days.

On Tuesday, Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, announced similar changes to its employee benefits after a worker at one of its Kentucky stores tested positive for the virus.

And on Wednesday, Amazon said it would offer paid sick leave to all workers, including its part-time warehouse employees, who are directly affected by the outbreak.